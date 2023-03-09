Open in App
BGR.com

Watch the final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie

By Jacob Siegal,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yiNBg_0lDclNE500

More than five years after Nintendo first announced its animated Super Mario movie, the release date is just a few weeks away. In celebration, the video game company hosted a Nintendo Direct live stream on Thursday to reveal the final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie . It contains all-new footage from the movie and a few surprises as well.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Final Trailer

Early on in the trailer, we see Luigi suspended in a cage in Bowser’s castle, along with a bunch of familiar Mario companions. Among them is a Luma, which is a star-like creature that first debuted in Super Mario Galaxy on the Wii. This has some fans speculating that Rosalina, mother of the Lumas and protector of the cosmos, will show up in the movie.

Later on, we also see Donkey Kong fighting alongside Mario (it seems like they are going to work out their differences pretty quickly). In the scene, DK gets the Fire Flower power-up, changing his appearance and allowing him to throw fireballs like Mario.

Spider-Man 4 release might come later than expected, but Sony says it’s coming

We also get an extended look at the Rainbow Road chase scene, which looks like it’s shaping up to be one of the highlights of the movie. Illumination has nailed the transition, adapting moments from the games directly to animation without breaking a sweat.

Also, if you’re in NYC, you can head to the Nintendo New York store in Rockefeller Center to see a real-life recreation of Mario’s shoes from the movie starting tomorrow.

Spider-Man 4 might hit theaters right before Christmas 2025

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters in the US on April 5, 2023.

Don't Miss : Peach arrives in the second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Netflix’s most-watched movies list for the US today doesn’t include a single Netflix original

The post Watch the final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie appeared first on BGR .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Larry Hughes recalls when a women let Michael Jordan hold her 12-month old baby with a lit cigar - 'She forced her kid into MJ’s hands'
Washington, DC21 hours ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy