Two LAPD officers wounded in shooting to be released from hospital

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Two of the three Los Angeles Police officers shot during a gun battle in Lincoln Heights are set to be released from the hospital on Thursday.

“Today, we expect two of the officers to be released from the hospital,” the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted. “The third officer is expected to remain in the hospital to receive additional medical treatment, and on behalf of the LAPD, we thank the LA City Fire Department and hospital staff who have provided the best possible treatment to the injured officers.”

Officers responded to the 300 block of Broadway at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when the suspect ran away. The suspect was found again at 6:30 p.m. and officers used gas to get him to comply. The suspect ran into an alleyway and then began to shoot at the officers, hitting three of them.

A SWAT responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. where they deployed three robots to search for the suspect in the alley. The suspect was later pronounced dead. It’s unclear if he was shot by police or died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect was identified as Jonathan Magana, 32, of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

