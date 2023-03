MMAmania.com

Yoshihiro Akiyama talks impromptu MMA fight, pulling 3000-pound ship on Netflix’s Physical: 100 By Drake Riggs, 3 days ago

By Drake Riggs, 3 days ago

There’s truly only one Yoshihiro “Sexyama” Akiyama. Also known as Choo Sung Hoon in Korea, Japan’s Akiyama is one of the middleweight division’s most unheralded ...