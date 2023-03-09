Champion wrestler headed to state tournament

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) — Watch the video to see the big sendoff for a Champion High School senior heading to the state wrestling tournament in Columbus this weekend.

Students cheered as Olive Karam walked the halls Wednesday. Karam will be competing in the tournament at Ohio State University. It’ll be her second year in a row.

Karam says she hopes she’ll do better this year.

“I think I did a lot better this year than last year, I have a better record, I feel better, like more knowledgeable than last year, definitely.”

Karam will be traveling to Columbus for the tournament Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.