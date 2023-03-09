Open in App
Columbus, OH
WKBN

Champion wrestler headed to state tournament

By Nadine Grimley,

3 days ago

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) — Watch the video to see the big sendoff for a Champion High School senior heading to the state wrestling tournament in Columbus this weekend.

Students cheered as Olive Karam walked the halls Wednesday. Karam will be competing in the tournament at Ohio State University. It’ll be her second year in a row.

Karam says she hopes she’ll do better this year.

“I think I did a lot better this year than last year, I have a better record, I feel better, like more knowledgeable than last year, definitely.”

Karam will be traveling to Columbus for the tournament Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

