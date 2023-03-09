Open in App
Braceville, IL
WKBN

Wood chipper rolls onto state route in Braceville

By Nadine Grimley,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PrHNI_0lDci8FU00

BRACEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – No one was hurt when a commercial dump truck pulling a wood chipper rolled in Braceville Thursday morning.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. at the corner of Center World South and State Route 5.

Horse put down following crash with buggy in Mercer County

Braceville Fire Chief Todd Garland says the truck’s driver took the corner too fast, lost control, and rolled.

Both the driver and an occupant got out of the truck uninjured.

The road was closed for about two and a half hours while crews cleaned up the mess.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

