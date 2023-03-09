Wood chipper rolls onto state route in Braceville

BRACEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – No one was hurt when a commercial dump truck pulling a wood chipper rolled in Braceville Thursday morning.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. at the corner of Center World South and State Route 5.

Braceville Fire Chief Todd Garland says the truck’s driver took the corner too fast, lost control, and rolled.

Both the driver and an occupant got out of the truck uninjured.

The road was closed for about two and a half hours while crews cleaned up the mess.

