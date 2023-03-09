Do violent videos have negative effects on children?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Violent videos are seemingly everywhere these days, from police brutality to school bullies. They can be seen on everything from television to social media, some want to know if the images are negatively affecting our kids’ health.

Over 38% of teens spend more than eight hours a day on social media. Some of the images they come across are violent, from riots to kids assaulting other kids, to police brutality.

Evidence suggests watching too many violent videos takes a toll on young and old alike, physically and emotionally, but you can reduce those negative effects.

Videos of brutal beatdowns in schools and on school buses are becoming all too common.

In the Chichester Area School District outside Philadelphia, a video of middle and high school students being attacked at school has been shared on social media. As well recently a student brutally attacked a teacher after she took away his Nintendo Switch has also gone viral.

These jaw-dropping videos are prevalent, making them difficult to avoid, so do we continue to absorb them or is it best to look away?

“We think by watching the videos we think we’re going to get to the why and were not were just going to get more traumatized so my suggestion is really really to monitor what’s coming in,” said Dr. Lauren Hazzouri a Ph.D./Psychologist.

What’s coming in on the tv screen and through social media can cause post-traumatic stress according to Dr. Hazzouri that’s why she stresses the importance for parents to talk with their kids about the content they come across.

“There’s a video of this girl being bullied and it went viral and two days later she commits suicide, let’s have a meaningful conversation about bullying, social media exposure, and suicide,” explained Dr. Hazzouri.

Late elementary school to early middle school is a good age to start those discussions.

The most popular social media platforms among 13–17-year-olds are YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram with less than a third using Facebook.

With half of all U.S. teens aged 13-17 using the internet almost constantly, according to a Pew Research Center study, Dr. Hazzouri says the effects on the brain’s development from over-using social media are going to be significant long term.

In the last ten years of practicing as a licensed psychologist, she’s seen kids suffer from poor mental, physical, and social development issues.

“The effect on kids’ ability to pay attention, kids ability to manage emotions, I do hold phones constantly being connected responsible for a good amount of it,” continued Dr. Hazzouri.

Here are some steps you can take to encourage the responsible use of social media and limit its negative effects.

Set reasonable time limits, monitor your teens’ accounts, explain what’s not ok by discouraging gossiping, bullying, and violence, encourage face-to-face contact with friends, family, or mentors, to develop meaningful social connections, encourage hone skills or talents, implement household chores, get outdoors, and engage in physical activity.

All useful alternatives to social media can help protect kids from deteriorating mentally and physically.

Parents can install parental controls like bark, family time, or boomerang to monitor their kid’s time and content on social media, however, they come with a price.

If you think your child is addicted to social media, you might want to consider professional medical help.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.