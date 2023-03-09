Open in App
Swampscott, MA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Itemlive.com

Swampscott Select Board Chair Neal Duffy is not running for re-election

By Emily Pauls,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIQON_0lDchzTB00

SWAMPSCOTT — Neal Duffy has decided to not run for another term for Select Board. Duffy first ran in 2020 and was elected as chair.

“I plan to continue participating as a Town Meeting member, volunteer, and engaged citizen to help our community continue to move in a positive direction,” Duffy wrote in a statement to The Item .

The decision to step down came from Duffy because a new step in his professional career will require a lot of his focus and time, he said in an email interview. His new job is with the City of Salem as director of sustainability and resiliency.

“After several weeks of internal debate, contemplation, and reflection, I have decided that I cannot reasonably balance these responsibilities with those that come with serving on the Select Board,” Duffy wrote.

In Swampscott, terms for Select Board members last three years. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the 2020 election experienced delays, meaning he has served a little less than three years on the Select Board.

“I think about that a lot – when David Grishman and I were elected we were in the throws of a pandemic, our town was experiencing weekly, if not daily, protests, and chaos seemed to be the new norm,” Duffy wrote. “It is incredible to be a couple of years removed from that, and to reflect on how far we have come and what we have accomplished as a community since then. It has been a great lesson for me in patience and keeping things in perspective, always.”

During his time as chair, the most significant accomplishments that happened were land acquisitions, he wrote. These include the green space at the intersection of Foster Road and Archer Street, and purchase of the Hawthorne property.

“These will have a generational positive impact on Swampscott and they are the result of a lot of hard work by many people spanning over many years,” Duffy said.

For the next Select Board chair, the advice Duffy gave is to “keep calm and carry on.”

In the 2023 election on April 25, there are two open Select Board seats.

The other elected offices that will be on the ballot are one moderator, one Board of Accessor member, two School Committee members, one Trustee of the Public Library member, one Board of Health member, one Planning Board member, and one Housing Authority member.

Nomination papers or notes of reelection were due on March 7.

This article has been updated with more information since its original publication on March 9.

The post Swampscott Select Board Chair Neal Duffy is not running for re-election appeared first on Itemlive .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Three Massachusetts Towns Named Among 10 Safest In The Country: Report
Andover, MA23 hours ago
New Bedford and Fall River ranked in Top Ten most dangerous cities in Massachusetts
New Bedford, MA1 day ago
Mount Alvernia students blindsided by decision to close school
Newton, MA3 days ago
Milford High School Students Hold Walkout After School Board Proposes Restrictive Bathroom Policy
Milford, NH3 days ago
Town Requests AG, Middlesex DA Investigate Allegations Against Ex-Stoneham Cop
Stoneham, MA3 days ago
OPINION: “In my line of work New Bedford has the most disgusting, worst catch basins I’ve seen”
New Bedford, MA1 day ago
Massachusetts U.S. Postal Service employee sentenced to probation for stealing over $90,000 in packages
Fitchburg, MA1 day ago
Randolph Woman Hid $3.2M In Payroll To Avoid Nearly $1M In Taxes: Feds
Randolph, MA2 days ago
Massachusetts woman, temp agency owner, arrested for allegedly hiding $3.2 Million in payroll
Randolph, MA1 day ago
Two Massachusetts Cities Top List of Safest Places to Live in the Country
Hopkinton, MA2 days ago
Massachusetts woman injured after crashing snowmobile in New Hampshire
Franconia, NH1 day ago
Cheerleading team takes fourth at Regionals
Wilmington, MA1 day ago
Quincy road excavation Q-up jams local traffic
Quincy, MA1 day ago
More than 2,000 readers voted: Here’s what they think should happen with outdoor dining in the North End
Boston, MA2 days ago
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market
Boston, MA2 days ago
Longest Tenured Active Duty Officer of 41 Years Receives Number 1 Police Officer’s Badge
Boston, MA3 days ago
Historic Worcester chapel to be converted into apartments
Worcester, MA3 days ago
Framingham Police: 1 Injured & 1 Driver Cited in Speen Street Crash
Framingham, MA2 days ago
Nashua woman seriously injured in snowmobile accident
Nashua, NH2 days ago
Massachusetts State Police Trooper rescues dog running in and out of traffic near Route 1
Saugus, MA1 day ago
Gone but not forgotten: Book explores lives of families who lost their homes to Quabbin Reservoir
Boston, MA1 day ago
Report released concerning Massachusetts woman, former BCC student, who died while on the job
Westerly, RI2 days ago
Massachusetts man wins $1 million prize on scratch ticket while going out to lunch
Middleborough, MA20 hours ago
Massachusetts postal worker sentenced for stealing packages
Fitchburg, MA2 days ago
NH woman accused of bilking elderly family member out of $50,000
Nashua, NH2 days ago
No answers in Amanda Grazewski case, 3 years after NH woman vanished
Derry, NH4 days ago
Barnes & Noble Brings 2 New Locations To Massachusetts, Bouncing Back After Pandemic
Wareham, MA2 days ago
Just a sophomore, Tildsley takes home second New England title
Billerica, MA1 day ago
Cape Cod man is facing charges for attempted robbery of a Boston bank
Boston, MA13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy