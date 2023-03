FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four Carroll High School seniors are heading to the next level as Lia Armstrong (soccer/Lakeland University), Chandler Jones (track/Saint Francis), Griffin Stromberg (baseball/IUPUC), and Kaden Swedzinski (football/Saint Francis) all signed letters of intent on Thursday afternoon.

