Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Concerning’ Snapchat brings deputies to Albuquerque school

By Audrey Claire Davis,

3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies increased their presence at Atrisco Heritage Academy High School in southwest Albuquerque yesterday over a “concerning message” that appeared on social media. The message that prompted the increased BSCO presence was allegedly posted on Snapchat on Wednesday, Mar. 8.

The contents of the message have not been released. A BCSO representative says deputies are interviewing a student regarding the message and are there “out of an abundance of caution.” The name of the student involved has not yet been released. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

