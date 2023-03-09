Open in App
Knoxville, TN
See more from this location?
WATE

James pours in 20, Vols advance to SEC Tournament quarterfinals

By Reece Van Haaften,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UhHlH_0lDcg1Hf00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Tennessee men’s basketball team began their SEC Tournament title defense with a 70-55 win over Ole Miss in Nashville.

The Vols turned to Josiah-Jordan James early. The senior scored eight of Tennessee’s first 13 points. James finished with 20 points and seven boards.

UT ended the first half on a 10-2 run to take a 39-33 lead into the break.

A half filled with 3-pointers was capped with a Josiah-Jordan James corner triple as the half expired. The Vols went 7-for-15 from distance while the Rebels finished the half 5-for-11.

THE LATEST : University of Tennessee Basketball news

Ole Miss pulled within four midway through the second half, but the Vols answered with another 12-2 run to go up by 14 with 7:32 left in the game.

Tennessee’s defense locked in. Ole Miss did not make a field goal for nearly seven minutes in the middle of the second half.

Santiago Vescovi also scored double-digit points with 15.

SEC Tournament run propels Lady Vols back into AP Top 25

UP NEXT: The Vols clash with the fourth-seeded Mizzou Tigers at approximately 3 p.m. ET on Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
BREAKING: Tennessee Receives Its NCAA Tournament Draw
Knoxville, TN14 hours ago
Tennessee snags fourth seed in NCAA Tournament
Knoxville, TN14 hours ago
Where Tennessee Stands In Final Bracketology Updates
Knoxville, TN23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lady Vols earn No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament
Knoxville, TN12 hours ago
Josh Heupel Shares Pre-Spring Thoughts on QB Nico Iamaleava
Knoxville, TN17 hours ago
East Region: Tennessee-Louisiana Set for Late Night Tip-Off
Knoxville, TN12 hours ago
‘It’s everything I could’ve dreamed of’: How transfer Zane Denton is impacting Tennessee baseball
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Missouri Eliminated Tennessee In SEC Tournament
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Meika Mashack on growth of her son Jahmai at Tennessee
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Nick Saban wants rule change that appears to target Tennessee
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Zoo Knoxville hunt returning with prehistoric twist
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Maryville College Concert Choir prepares for tour
Maryville, TN2 days ago
Dog Park & Beer Garden takes over North Knoxville
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Rural Metro promotes 13 to leadership positions
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Dolly celebrates Dollywood 2023 season opener
Pigeon Forge, TN2 days ago
30th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1993 in East Tennessee
Knoxville, TN17 hours ago
UTPD responds to attempted burglary call
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Big Music Stars Join LGBTQ+ ‘Love Rising’ Benefit Concert in Tennessee
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Gatlinburg Skylift Park is turning green for the month of March
Gatlinburg, TN2 days ago
38 animals removed from Knoxville home
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
Dentist pleads guilty to insurance fraud conspiracy
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Maryville College set to start ‘Homeward Bound’ tour
Maryville, TN2 days ago
Neighbors raise concerns about Bellevue development
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Critics call TN GOP solemnization bill an invitation for lawsuits
Kingston, TN2 days ago
Missing Murfreesboro Teen: Cashara Johnson
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
UT: Man breaks into on-campus fraternity house
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
East Tennessean to appear on upcoming American Idol episode
Dandridge, TN3 days ago
Stable employee charged with animal cruelty
Pigeon Forge, TN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy