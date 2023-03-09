Wheel of Fortune player risks losing on final puzzle to send sweet message to kids as Pat Sajak calls him ‘sneaky’

That being said, the next player choosing to spin instead of solve was also disappointing, implying he didn't know the accepted midway point of the globe either.
'SURPRISED AND DISAPPOINTED'
"Surprised and disappointed the contestants had such a hard time with 'International Date Line.' They were only missing the D and one other letter," one fan tweeted.
"The f*** is a international gate line?" asked another.
"International Gate Line. LMAO!! I’d be mortified," wrote a third.
"Did she really say 'International Gate Line'? Like she was at the airport?" wondered a fourth.
A fifth shamelessly piled on: "How do you not know what the international date line is? The fact that at least two of them have apparently never heard of the International Date Line gives me a headache.
"Giving Bradley the benefit of the doubt and thinking he was trying to spin for the big dollar amount or a prize."
The international date line (IDL) is an imaginary line that runs along the earth's surface from the North Pole to the South Pole in the Pacific Ocean.
When one crosses it, they either gain or lose a day.
