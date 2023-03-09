Lisa Crate discusses a busy first week as Brick mayor

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Lisa Crate said her first week as Brick Township’s new mayor has been dominated by meetings with department heads, the township police department and other officials. More meetings are to follow, with groups representing business, seniors and other segments of the community.

“The goal of meeting everyone throughout the month was to rest assured that we are following in the tradition of Mayor [John] Ducey and continuing a partnership so we can do what is best for Brick,” she told The Ocean Star.

One challenge that surfaced in her first days as mayor, is the announcement that state aid to the Brick Township School District will be reduced by $2,542,260 for 2023-24. [Related story at right]

“That is a first concern that has been put in front of me,” Mayor Crate said of the school aid cut. While the municipal government has no official role in the process, borough officials have in past years joined state legislators in advocating for more state aid to the school district.

“We are separate from the school district, but obviously anything that concerns them and the students that attend our schools is a concern for me as well,” said the mayor, who is a teacher by profession. One of the first events she was able to participate in as the mayor was Read Across America on March 2, with visits to Brick schools on March 2.

