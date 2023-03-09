Brick schools’ state aid reduced by 14 percent

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township School District will be receiving 14.8 percent less state aid than it did the previous year.

The Brick School District will be receiving $14,632,033, which is $2,542,260 less than the previous year’s total of $17,174,293.

The breakdown of the state funding for the Brick School District is $2,253,202 in equalization aid; $4,922,064 in transportation aid; $5,784,673 for special education aid; and $1,672,094 in security aid.

According to Brick School’s Superintendent Thomas Farrell, the state is projecting Brick’s local fair share for next year is $165 million and the state has set its “adequacy budget” as $147 million. Mr. Farrell said that this puts them $17 million below “adequacy.”

Jim Edwards, business administrator for Brick schools, said, “The reduction in aid is what was expected due to the continued loss of state aid via the S2 legislation. The loss will continue to negatively impact the Brick schools and provide challenges for maintaining educational programs.”

