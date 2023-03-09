Open in App
Brick, NJ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Star News Group

Brick schools’ state aid reduced by 14 percent

By Anthony Rossics,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZjEz_0lDcekeZ00

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township School District will be receiving 14.8 percent less state aid than it did the previous year.

The Brick School District will be receiving $14,632,033, which is $2,542,260 less than the previous year’s total of $17,174,293.

The breakdown of the state funding for the Brick School District is $2,253,202 in equalization aid; $4,922,064 in transportation aid; $5,784,673 for special education aid; and $1,672,094 in security aid.

According to Brick School’s Superintendent Thomas Farrell, the state is projecting Brick’s local fair share for next year is $165 million and the state has set its “adequacy budget” as $147 million. Mr. Farrell said that this puts them $17 million below “adequacy.”

Jim Edwards, business administrator for Brick schools, said, “The reduction in aid is what was expected due to the continued loss of state aid via the S2 legislation. The loss will continue to negatively impact the Brick schools and provide challenges for maintaining educational programs.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Brick, NJ newsLocal Brick, NJ
Crazy, unique pancake joint opens 4th NJ location
Freehold Township, NJ3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Superintendent: New Assessment Is “Educational Malpractice”
Howell, NJ3 days ago
Murphy silent as NJCU students’ lives, futures hang in the balance; School district needs lesson in frugality | Letters
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago
NJ non-profit making a huge difference in the lives of Monmouth County residents
Red Bank, NJ1 day ago
Gilmore dines with Orthodox community leaders as he hashes alternate plan to control Toms River
Toms River, NJ2 days ago
Anger grows after NJ cuts down swath of forest
Glassboro, NJ11 hours ago
Twice Denied Warehouse Receives Unanimous Approval
Howell, NJ2 days ago
Manchester Council Approves Rent Control Ordinance
Manchester Township, NJ2 days ago
Discovery of chemical drums prompts emergency plan that would evacuate parts of N.J. town
Howell, NJ2 days ago
NJ dermatology practice suddenly closes, leaving patients in the dark
Toms River, NJ16 hours ago
Red Bank RiverCenter Executive Director Bob Zuckerman Makes Broadwalk Pitch to Council - VIDEO
Red Bank, NJ3 days ago
Evacuation plan put into place after drums of chemicals found in Howell
Howell, NJ2 days ago
Gilmore suffers multiple defeats at contested Ocean County GOP convention
Toms River, NJ4 days ago
Gilmore: It’s never easy to be on the losing end, touts great turnout at GOP convention
Toms River, NJ3 days ago
RED BANK: FIRE DAMAGES APARTMENT
Red Bank, NJ3 days ago
Ocean County man charged in January attack on crowd attending anti-racism concert in Asbury Park
Asbury Park, NJ3 days ago
Sports equipment chain relocates 1 of its 5 N.J. stores
Madison, NJ2 days ago
Holmdel's Christian Kraus: The Story of His Recovery and Giving Back after a Traumatic Brain Injury.
Holmdel, NJ4 days ago
St. Patrick’s Day parade postponed, others in NJ might be affected
Seaside Heights, NJ3 days ago
Speeding Teen Crashes Parents' Corvette In Edison
Edison, NJ1 day ago
Crowds come out for the Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Morristown, NJ1 day ago
Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Route 206 in Somerville
Somerville, NJ2 days ago
Cousin Brucie to present Herman’s Hermits, others, at free PNC Bank Arts Center concert
Holmdel, NJ3 days ago
Jersey Shore Man Sentenced For Selling Cocaine: Prosecutor
Long Branch, NJ2 days ago
See inside incredibly stunning new restaurant in Central Jersey
Bordentown, NJ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy