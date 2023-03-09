Point Beach discusses possible tax increase

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough council discussed the possibility of a tax increase during budget discussions at its meeting on Tuesday, March 7.

According to Borough Administrator Christine Riehl, without cutting any kind of programming, the Beach was looking at an increase of 1.1 cents per $100 of assessed property value, which would equate to a $57 municipal tax increase on a $500,000 house.

Some of the bigger increased costs are for the pension, insurance and gasoline prices.

“Traditionally, since we came into office, we have kept it right around a penny or a little under,” said Mayor Kanitra.

Before the budget is introduced at the next council meeting, the council is hoping to adjust the proposed tax collection rate from 98.7 to 98.9 percent, which would bring the proposed municipal tax rate increase down to around $40 for a $500,000 house.

Once budget discussions concluded, the council moved onto its regularly scheduled meeting which included committee reports from all council members except for Councilwoman Arlene Testa and Councilman Tom Migut.

