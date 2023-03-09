Open in App
Brick, NJ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Star News Group

Amid blood emergency, Brick drive planned for March 13

By Anthony Rossics,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwzs6_0lDceWFH00

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Blood drive donations have not returned back to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, and Weichert Realtors will be holding a blood drive from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13.

The location is the Laurelton Fire Department at 1725 Route 88.

To sign up, call 800-933-2566, call Johnnie Ettore at 732-996-1475 or visit nybc.org/drive and use sponsor code 70642.

Appointments are recommended and remember to eat, drink and bring your NYBC donor ID card or an ID with your name and photo on it.

The blood drive is named the Joe Ettore Memorial Blood Drive, for Joe Ettore, whose life was extended through the help of many blood donors who anonymously and generously gave blood and platelets.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Brick, NJ newsLocal Brick, NJ
Crazy, unique pancake joint opens 4th NJ location
Freehold Township, NJ3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NJ non-profit making a huge difference in the lives of Monmouth County residents
Red Bank, NJ1 day ago
New Bocce Court Coming To Toms River Senior Center
Toms River, NJ1 day ago
NJ dermatology practice suddenly closes, leaving patients in the dark
Toms River, NJ16 hours ago
Gilmore dines with Orthodox community leaders as he hashes alternate plan to control Toms River
Toms River, NJ2 days ago
Discovery of chemical drums prompts emergency plan that would evacuate parts of N.J. town
Howell, NJ2 days ago
N.J. hardware store closes after 120 years in business
Colts Neck, NJ1 day ago
Speeding Teen Crashes Parents' Corvette In Edison
Edison, NJ1 day ago
Fire ignites in Sea Bright across from fire department
Sea Bright, NJ2 days ago
Eat Mor Chikin: Chick-fil-A Comes to Route 18
East Brunswick, NJ3 days ago
Evacuation plan put into place after drums of chemicals found in Howell
Howell, NJ2 days ago
Viral Video Prompts Animal Cruelty Investigation In Rahway (DISTURBING)
Rahway, NJ17 hours ago
Sports equipment chain relocates 1 of its 5 N.J. stores
Madison, NJ2 days ago
St. Patrick’s Day parade postponed, others in NJ might be affected
Seaside Heights, NJ3 days ago
Anger grows after NJ cuts down swath of forest
Glassboro, NJ11 hours ago
Man struck, killed by NJ Transit train
Bradley Beach, NJ1 day ago
North Brunswick Man Hit by Car in South Brunswick, His Dog Then Bit the Driver, According to Police
South Brunswick Township, NJ2 days ago
Ocean County man charged in January attack on crowd attending anti-racism concert in Asbury Park
Asbury Park, NJ3 days ago
Catering company finds new home in Westfield
Westfield, NJ3 days ago
Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Route 206 in Somerville
Somerville, NJ2 days ago
Nasty Winter Storm Could Drop a Foot of Snow in Parts of NY: What to Know
New York City, NY22 hours ago
Ocean County Grad Trains Junior Navy Officers
Barnegat Township, NJ2 days ago
Ocean County Man Charged With Arson And Robbery
Lakewood Township, NJ2 days ago
Delicious! It’s New Jersey’s Very Best Bakery and One of the Best in America
Englewood, NJ1 day ago
See inside incredibly stunning new restaurant in Central Jersey
Bordentown, NJ3 days ago
Jersey Shore Man Sentenced For Selling Cocaine: Prosecutor
Long Branch, NJ2 days ago
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in New Jersey
Princeton, NJ3 days ago
Holmdel's Christian Kraus: The Story of His Recovery and Giving Back after a Traumatic Brain Injury.
Holmdel, NJ4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy