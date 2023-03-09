Amid blood emergency, Brick drive planned for March 13

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Blood drive donations have not returned back to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, and Weichert Realtors will be holding a blood drive from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13.

The location is the Laurelton Fire Department at 1725 Route 88.

To sign up, call 800-933-2566, call Johnnie Ettore at 732-996-1475 or visit nybc.org/drive and use sponsor code 70642.

Appointments are recommended and remember to eat, drink and bring your NYBC donor ID card or an ID with your name and photo on it.

The blood drive is named the Joe Ettore Memorial Blood Drive, for Joe Ettore, whose life was extended through the help of many blood donors who anonymously and generously gave blood and platelets.

