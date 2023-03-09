Bears awarded 7th-round supplemental pick in 2023 NFL Draft

(670 The Score) The Bears now have nine selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Bears on Thursday were awarded a supplemental pick, a seventh-round slot that is No. 258 overall.

A supplemental selection is awarded to teams based on draft selection order if the league falls short of handing out 32 compensatory picks. The Texans, who own the No. 2 overall pick, also received a supplemental selection. Compensatory picks are given out based on the free agents that teams added and lost the previous year.

The Bears own the No. 1 overall pick, a second-rounder, a third-rounder, two fourth-rounders, two fifth-rounders and now two seventh-rounders.

The NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

