Cowboys awarded multiple compensatory draft picks

The NFL Draft is fast approaching, and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to add as much talent to the roster as possible heading into the 2023 season.

On Thursday, those chances increased, with the Cowboys earning multiple compensatory draft picks, including two fifth round picks at No. 169 and No. 176.

The Cowboys were also awarded a sixth round pick at No. 212.

The picks were awarded to Dallas due to the losses of defensive end Randy Gregory, offensive lineman Connor Williams and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson last off season.

And while compensatory draft picks are not usually home run talents, there have been plenty of cases of franchise-changing players taken with those picks, including Tom Brady, Hines Ward, La'Roi Glover, Brian Dawkins and more.

Of course, the Cowboys have had a franchise changing talent if their own selected with a compensatory pick in the past, in hall of fame guard, Larry Allen.

They will hope to add another talent of that caliber this April.