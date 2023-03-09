Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
105.3 The Fan

Cowboys awarded multiple compensatory draft picks

By 105 3 The Fan Staff,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VN8Bg_0lDcdLkJ00

The NFL Draft is fast approaching, and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to add as much talent to the roster as possible heading into the 2023 season.

On Thursday, those chances increased, with the Cowboys earning multiple compensatory draft picks, including two fifth round picks at No. 169 and No. 176.

The Cowboys were also awarded a sixth round pick at No. 212.

The picks were awarded to Dallas due to the losses of defensive end Randy Gregory, offensive lineman Connor Williams and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson last off season.

And while compensatory draft picks are not usually home run talents, there have been plenty of cases of franchise-changing players taken with those picks, including Tom Brady, Hines Ward, La'Roi Glover, Brian Dawkins and more.

Of course, the Cowboys have had a franchise changing talent if their own selected with a compensatory pick in the past, in hall of fame guard, Larry Allen.

They will hope to add another talent of that caliber this April.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Cowboys Trade Gallup & Pick for Hopkins? Cap Cost Made Simple
Dallas, TX2 days ago
White Reporter Fired For Calling Dallas’ Black Mayor ‘Bruh’: Here’s Why That Matters
Dallas, TX9 days ago
BREAKING: Wagner Gets Free Agent Call from Quinn's Cowboys
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Eagles Reportedly Allow 5-Time Pro Bowler To Seek Trade
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Molly Qerim rolls her eyes as Stephen A Smith refuses to ‘apologize’ live on First Take
Miami, FL19 days ago
Cowboys’ Recent Moves Have Fans Speculating
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Legend Michael Irvin
Indianapolis, IN23 hours ago
Cowboys Prefer to Sign Wagner over Vander Esch?
Dallas, TX21 hours ago
Seahawks Winners in Blockbuster Trade Between Bears and Panthers
Seattle, WA2 days ago
DJ Moore Reacts to Being Traded by Panthers
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Larry Hughes recalls when a women let Michael Jordan hold her 12-month old baby with a lit cigar - 'She forced her kid into MJ’s hands'
Washington, DC21 hours ago
Green Bay Packers will honor Aaron Rodgers trade request, want resolution soon
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Winners and Losers of the Bears-Panthers Trade
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Cowboys Reportedly Make Significant Decisions On 2 Star Players
Dallas, TX2 days ago
NFL Combine 'Loser': WR Falling to Cowboys at No. 26?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Bears Tender Offers to Two Exclusive Rights Free Agents
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Cowboys Nation Trolled by Dallas Starter with Signing 'News'
Dallas, TX1 day ago
OBJ Workout VIDEO - But Mom Aside, Why Aren't Cowboys There?
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Bengals 2023 NFL draft picks order finalized
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Colts' Draft Order Now Official after Comp. Picks
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy