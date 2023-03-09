Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh file appeal of murder convictions

Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh have filed an appeal of his murder convictions. Last week, Murdaugh was found guilty in the 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie and son, Paul after a short jury deliberation. Judge Clifton Newman handed down two life sentences following the guilty verdict.

Murdaugh's lead defense attorney Dick Harpootlian took to twitter to announce the filing fo the appeal, saying "I took an oath 49 years ago & it means something to me. Everyone is entitled to legal rep & I look forward to working with Jim Griffin throughout the appeal process for Alex. To the naysayers-you have a misunderstanding of our justice system, I suggest you read the Constitution."