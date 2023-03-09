Open in App
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee basketball seniors power past Ole Miss, will face Missouri in SEC Tournament

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel,

3 days ago
NASHVILLE − Olivier Nkamhoua wasn't fooled.

The Tennessee basketball forward fell back in the defense and swatted an Ole Miss lob attempt away. Santiago Vescovi scampered to save it, then got his reward 60 feet away seconds later with a long 3-pointer to break a late first-half tie.

It was a senior-driven play on a senior-driven afternoon Thursday at Bridgestone Arena. The No. 5-seeded Vols (23-10) moved on in the SEC Tournament with a 70-55 win against No. 13 Ole Miss (12-21) behind their veterans.

Josiah-Jordan James had a team-high 20 points. Vescovi had 15 points and made at least three 3-pointers for the eighth time in the past nine games.

POSTSEASON:Why Tennessee basketball will – or won't – repeat as SEC Tournament champions

The Vols will face No. 4 seed Missouri (23-8) on Friday (approximately 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). Tennessee lost to Missouri 86-85 on a buzzer-beating heave on Feb. 11 in the lone regular-season meeting between the teams.

Tennessee's seniors played like seniors

Tennessee got the type of play it needed from the senior trio of James, Nkamhoua and Vescovi. The group combined for more than 40 points. James was stellar offensively from the start, hitting a three on the opening possession. Vescovi was on again offensively.

Nkamhoua made critical defensive plays. Uros Plavsic chipped in some noteworthy minutes in the second half.

Tennessee mixed in a zone defensively

Ole Miss was scorching hot from the field to open Thursday, hitting its first four 3-pointers as UT's defense was stale early. But Tennessee got back to form by making a change. The Vols fell into a zone defense in the final five minutes of the first half.

Ole Miss was 1-for-8 shooting in the final 5:47 before halftime. Nkamhoua deflected two alley-oop attempts anchoring, the interior of the zone. Tennessee closed the first half on a 10-2 run.

The Vols were on the wrong end of the turnover battle

Tennessee had a strong 3-point shooting game, but its offense had turnover issues. The Vols had 14 turnovers, which led to 19 Ole Miss points. Tennessee only forced seven turnovers.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

