Here’s where you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Salt Lake City this weekend

By Chin Tung Tan,

3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — Get ready to celebrate the 46th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Siamsa in Salt Lake City this Saturday!

According to the Hibernian Society of Utah , the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, followed by tons of vendors and performances in the Olympic Plaza at The Gateway .

Kevin Costner to film two movies in southern Utah

The parade route starts at 200 South 600 West and will travel east to Rio Grande. This year’s parade theme is “Shades of Green,” which the Society says is intended to celebrate diversity within the Irish community.

Following the parade is the Siamsa Celtic celebration, which will run until 5 p.m. in the Olympic Plaza at The Gateway . There will be plenty of performances in the Plaza happening throughout the day as seen below:

The Mickey Gallivan Memorial Bar in the Olympic Plaza will satisfy anyone who fancies a drink. Not only that, the Society says parade participants will be able to buy drinks starting at 11 a.m. along the parade route from a total of seven bars — all thanks to their 160 volunteers.

Visitors should come hungry as there will be vendors serving traditional Irish fare in the building on 16 North Rio Grande located directly behind the main stage. The indoor space will reportedly feature a second performance stage as well.

“Last year’s return to The Gateway was a tremendous success with ample indoor and outdoor space for a multitude of vendor booths and live performances,” said Sean Clark, president of the Hibernian Society of Utah to the Salt Lake City Chamber .

Can’t get enough of the celebration? Flanker Kitchen at The Gateway has been designated as the official after-party venue.

The after party’s menu will feature dishes inspired by Irish classics like corned beef tacos and Guinness battered pretzels, according to the Salt Lake City Chamber. Make sure to reserve a time on their website in case it gets busy in there.

Hectic Hobo , a Utah-based rock n’ roll band, will be live at Flanker from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

