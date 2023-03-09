Open in App
Illinois State
Blue Cross Blue Shield fined for lack of network adequacy

By Danny ConnollyCole Henke,

3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Insurance announced Thursday they have fined Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois over half a million dollars.

The insurance company paid a $605,000 fine for violating several laws related to network adequacy. Among the complaints, the state agency found Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois included providers in its directories that were beyond the maximum time and distance standards, did not list all available specialty providers for HMO plans, and failed to audit their own directories.

“The law requires health insurance companies to have a provider network that meets proper time and distance standards for consumers to receive care, as well as up-to-date, accurate directories identifying which providers are in-network,” IDOI Director Dana Popish Severinghaus said. “When companies under our regulatory authority are in violation of insurance laws meant to protect consumers, we will take action.”

Last year, the WCIA Target 3 Investigative team released a series of investigations on Blue Cross Blue Shield violating continuity of care.

The Bottom Line: ‘Ghost network’ haunts affordable access to health care The Bottom Line: Illinois fines Blue Cross $339k for failing to report ‘material change’ after Target 3 investigation
The Bottom Line: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois president out after Target 3 investigation

According to the Department of Insurance, Blue Cross Blue Shield’s parent company Health Care Service Corporation agreed to pay the fine and will take corrective action.

The Joint Commission on Administrative Rules is scheduled to meet later this month. At that meeting they will vote on a potential overhaul of the rules around how insurance companies report provider information.

