Eleven Warriors

Marc Nave Jr. Felt Comfortable Committing to Ohio State And Considers It "Special" He'll Suit Up for the Team He Grew Up Rooting for One Day By Garrick Hodge, 3 days ago

By Garrick Hodge, 3 days ago

When Marc Nave Jr. walked into the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Tuesday for Ohio State’s first practice of the spring, he felt like he ...