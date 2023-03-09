Open in App
Tuscola, Teutopolis fall in state semifinals

By Brice Bement,

3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Offense was not a friend of the Tuscola and Teutopolis boys basketball teams Thursday at State Farm Center. The Warriors and Wooden Shoes made just eight field goals apiece in their respective semifinal games, with Tuscola falling to Scales Mound 40-27 in Class 1A, Teutopolis lost 45-17 to Depaul College Prep in Class 2A.

Kam Sweetnam led the Warriors with eight points with Jordan Quinn adding seven, to go along with a game high 11 rebounds. Tuscola shot just 20 percent from the field for the game, 13 percent from beyond the arc.

“This is a really good shooting team and that’s probably the strength of our team is our way, we got so many guys up here that can put the ball in the basket,” Tuscola head coach Justin Bozarth said. “Today, it wasn’t one of those days. You know if you would’ve told me when getting off the bus today that we were going to go 8-40 that’s probably something we wouldn’t have signed up for.”

“When shots don’t fall we look for our defensive energy to pick us up,” Tuscola junior forward Jordan Quinn said. “So you know when we huddle together and we’re not hitting shots, we just tell each other to keep the energy, keep the defensive end up and hopefully they’ll start end up falling, usually they do, tonight, or today, wasn’t our game obviously.”

Tuscola will face Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy in the 3rd place game at 7 p.m.

James Niebrugge led the Shoes with eight points and five rebounds, with Caleb Siemer adding four points and seven rebounds. Teutopolis shot just 25 percent from the field, missing all nine 3s they attempted. Maurice Thomas scored 16 points for the Rams, just one less than the Shoes had as a team.

“I thought our guys fought,” Teutopolis head coach Chet Reeder said. “I thought we were a little timid offensively. We didn’t look to really attack off of, you know they were doubling Caleb even before having the ball sometimes and we were tip-toeing around.”

“We just got to come out, play our best game,” Teutopolis senior guard James Niebrugge said. “I know we didn’t want to end up in this game, we want to play Saturday, but we just got to come out firing, regroup and we’ll hopefully get that third place.”

Teutopolis will face either Bloomington Central Catholic or Taylor Ridge Rockridge in the 3rd place game at 8:45 p.m.

