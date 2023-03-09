Warehouse on fire south of Topeka, firefighters responding

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Firefighters are currently working a fire at a warehouse South of Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department and the Shawnee Heights Fire Department are currently at the scene of a warehouse on fire at 929 Southwest University Blvd. TFD Fire Marshal Alan Stahl told KSNT 27 News that the fire is ongoing and more fire trucks are being called to the area. The fire began around 4 p.m.

Shawnee County Dispatch could not confirm if anyone had been injured in the fire. When asked questions, the Shawnee Heights Fire Department replied that it would release more information after the fire was dealt with.

This is a developing story.

