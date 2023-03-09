Open in App
Topeka, KS
See more from this location?
KSNT News

Warehouse on fire south of Topeka, firefighters responding

By Matthew Self,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dvRoG_0lDcaZ2I00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Firefighters are currently working a fire at a warehouse South of Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department and the Shawnee Heights Fire Department are currently at the scene of a warehouse on fire at 929 Southwest University Blvd. TFD Fire Marshal Alan Stahl told KSNT 27 News that the fire is ongoing and more fire trucks are being called to the area. The fire began around 4 p.m.

Shawnee County Dispatch could not confirm if anyone had been injured in the fire. When asked questions, the Shawnee Heights Fire Department replied that it would release more information after the fire was dealt with.

Click here for more Local News | KSNT.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jb7lE_0lDcaZ2I00

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Topeka, KS newsLocal Topeka, KS
Topeka Fire Department respond to TJ Maxx evacuation
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Topeka Family searches for new home after blaze levels theirs
Topeka, KS16 hours ago
Crews battle South Topeka warehouse fire
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Topeka residents must have permit to burn wood on property
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Firefighters respond to Oakland house fire
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Police warn residents after Emporians defrauded by “Evergy” scammer
Emporia, KS19 hours ago
Road closure set for Monday
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Old Highway 50 bridge west of Emporia closed indefinitely
Emporia, KS1 day ago
1 person dead after vehicle overturns, lands on another vehicle in KCMO crash
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Lengthy official detour remains in place for K-177 drivers north of Council Grove as reconstruction Phase 2 begins
Council Grove, KS1 day ago
1 arrested for arson in connection to Central Topeka fire
Topeka, KS5 days ago
Ms. Wheelchair Kansas to host 18th annual crowning ceremony
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
One arrested after early-morning arson destroys building meant for nonprofit
Topeka, KS5 days ago
Man dead in homicide Saturday morning near Grand Boulevard in KCMO
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
One arrested for domestic battery in Riley County
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
Hours-long standoff at Overland Park apartment complex ends Saturday
Overland Park, KS1 day ago
Person sitting on median critically injured in hit-and-run at 31st & Stadium
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Restitution hearing set for Topeka woman accused of $100K theft
Topeka, KS20 hours ago
3 arrested after nearly a dozen stolen vehicles found on Miami County property
Osawatomie, KS2 days ago
KCPD, FBI tape off large scene around pond near North Broadway and Northwest Englewood
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Shawnee Co. Commissioner mourns Ted Ensley
Topeka, KS2 days ago
RCPD looking for runaway teen
Manhattan, KS17 hours ago
Two arrested during search warrant in Jackson County
Holton, KS1 day ago
Man dies from injuries sustained in shooting at bus stop in KCMO on March 6
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Body found in Gladstone matches missing teen’s description, family says
Gladstone, MO2 days ago
Major work ahead at Emporia’s Sixth and Prairie intersection beginning next week
Emporia, KS2 days ago
Man charged in deaths of Kansas City officer and pedestrian has a past record of careless driving
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
One dead after motorcycle falls off Kansas City overpass
Kansas City, MO5 days ago
Officials investigate after teen pepper sprayed, woman threatened in Manhattan
Manhattan, KS3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy