Scottsdale, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Car crashes into Scottsdale Starbucks; no serious injuries

By Kye Graves, Arizona Republic,

3 days ago
A car crashed into a Scottsdale Starbucks on Thursday morning, leaving two people with minor injuries.

At around 9 a.m., Scottsdale fire crews responded to a Starbucks near north Hayden and east Osborn roads, where a car had crashed through the entrance.

According to Scottsdale fire spokesperson Capt. Dave Folio, nobody was at the pickup window or seated at the table that the car crashed into.

Folio said the driver, a 20-year-old woman, was treated and released by Scottsdale paramedics and only one other person was injured, receiving a cut on his hand from a piece of flying glass.

According to Scottsdale police, the incident was an accident and there were no arrests.

No other information was released.

