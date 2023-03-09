Open in App
Faribault, MN
Faribault Daily News

Flannel Formal again nearing sellout

By By COLTON KEMP,

3 days ago

It’s nearly time to button up the plaid shirt and head over to the local distillery.

A little snow isn’t stopping this year’s Faribault Flannel Formal, which takes place Saturday evening at the 10,000 Drops Craft Distillers and Corks and Pints campus.

The $20 event is limited to those 21 and older. Tickets grant entry to the event, as well as a free commemorative glass that can be filled with one free drink — beer, vodka-lemonade or lemonade — at the event.

The event is a fundraiser for Faribault Main Street, a program of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism program that works to revitalize and promote the downtown.

The annual tradition was put on hold for a year because of the pandemic, but came back in March of last year, selling out tickets and hitting max capacity for the venue. This year will be the eighth year of the event.

This year’s formal isn’t sold out yet. But Chamber CEO Nort Johnson isn’t worried.

“We’ll have about 500 people there, right?” he asked Chamber Director of Operations Casie Steeves. “We usually sell out.”

According to Steeves, there are about 75 tickets left, and they expect to be sold out before the event.

Steeves also is in charge of the hot-dish contest, which pits local hot-dish chefs to compete head-to-head for a $100 chamber check. Participants should bring utensils, a heat source, an extension cord and 6 to 7 quarts of hot dish.

Last year’s winner was Bob Erickson, and there are already 10 people signed up for this year. Steeves expects several last-minute entries showing up by 5 p.m. with their hot dish.

This year the band Rattlesnake Justice will perform live music.

The fundraiser is like a community prom, complete with crowning the “prom royalty,” in the form of a contest for best-dressed lumberjack and lumberjane.

“The Flannel Formal came as an idea from longtime Main Street board member, Paul Swenson,” Steeves said. “Swenson’s son attended Marquette university, where they had a Minnesotan flannel party, in which several students from Minnesota would wear flannel, eat hot dish, etc.”

Jake Hvistendahl, co-owner and co-founder of 10,000 Drops, added that he’s excited for the event.

“We’ve just been cleaning and getting ready to serve a lot of people,” he said. “We’re excited. It’s a fun, big event that usually brings a lot of people out, which is always nice to see.”

