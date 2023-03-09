Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
See more from this location?
TMJ4 News

Knowing which car seat your child needs until age 8 could save their life

By Julia Fello,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U00Nh_0lDcZexe00

MILWAUKEE — Sad news out of Gary, Indiana, where we’ve learned a Milwaukee driver was struck by a semi carrying mail. A six-year-old girl in the car was killed in the crash. Indiana State Police say there were three people total in the car and none of them were in car seats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RjseK_0lDcZexe00 Indiana State Police

In this Project Drive Safer report, we wanted to know the resources out there, to find affordable car seats and how to use them.

Showing parents how to make sure their child is in the right car seat and strapped in correctly, is Maisie Williams' full-time job at Children’s Wisconsin Hospital.

This includes a reminder that until a child is at least eight years old, 80 points, or at least 4’9” tall, they have to be in a car or booster seat. Williams says parents are often surprised. “All the time. They think that a booster is kind of done at 6," Williams said.

Children’s Wisconsin has an easy online calculator for parents to enter a child’s age, weight and height, to show which seat their child should be in.

She also shares that your child should never wear a puffy coat while buckled up. She strapped in a doll with and without a coat to show us there were several inches of room left, which could put the child at risk of being secure in a crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Clu9N_0lDcZexe00 Children's Wisconsin

There are programs out there that can help make those car seats more affordable. You can do that by dialing 211.

John Hyatt, CEO of Impact 211 , says there are community resource specialists ready to take your call 24/7/365 to help families in our viewing area find out if they qualify for a reduced-priced car seat through programs in the city they live in.

“If it's out there then we probably know about it and it's true of car seats,” said Hyatt.

This includes car seat programs in city health departments or area hospitals like Children’s.

“We can warm-transfer to their office,” said Hyatt. “Eliminate the chance that you might get busy and might not be able to find your way back.”

They can also connect you with car seat programs, like Safe Kids Wisconsin . The organization is a member of Safe Kids Worldwide , and is led by Children's Wisconsin . There are 16 locations in Milwaukee County and 20 others all across our state.

Children’s Wisconsin also warns families to beware of counterfeit car seats that do not meet U.S. safety standards. To avoid this, they say to always shop in stores, instead of online. If you must order online, they urge parents to purchase car seats directly from the manufacturer’s website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqu4O_0lDcZexe00 Children's Wisconsin

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Chicago man killed in semi crash on I-65 in Indiana, police say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
2023’s Most Miserable Cities In America Includes 3 Indiana Cities
Hammond, IN23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pinstripe Legends preserve a rare artform while helping local kids
Milwaukee, WI42 minutes ago
Dozens of cars smashed outside Amazon facility in Joliet
Joliet, IL21 hours ago
GoFundMe for Family of Bolingbrook Triple Murder Victims Raises near $10,000 in 48 hours
Bolingbrook, IL18 hours ago
11-year-old boy robbed and assaulted in Sheboygan
Sheboygan, WI20 hours ago
South Milwaukee missing/runaway teen found safe
South Milwaukee, WI17 hours ago
Five cars stolen in one Chicago neighborhood in just 8 days
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Illinois man dies in fatal Jackson County crash
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Milwaukee 16th and Lincoln shooting, woman shot 'in the back of her head'
Milwaukee, WI13 hours ago
Evanston home bombarded with packages due to shipping error
Evanston, IL2 days ago
Fatal Milwaukee fire near 14th and National, one male dead
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Man, 40, dies in crash on I-94 in Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI16 hours ago
One killed in fire near 14th and National
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Milwaukee Mother of 3 Loses Everything After Someone Sets Fire to Her House: ‘It’s All Burnt Down’
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
12-year-old Ronnel Smith of West Allis killed over glasses, complaint says
West Allis, WI2 days ago
From addict to inspiration, a Sheboygan man's mission to promoting positivity
Sheboygan, WI2 days ago
Boy, 17, shot in Little Village
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Wife of Chicago firefighter dies days after Montclare house fire
Chicago, IL2 days ago
A Franklin driver decides to put themselves through driver's ed as an adult
Franklin, WI4 days ago
Volunteers give away 15,000 pounds of food to South Side families
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Milwaukee transgender woman killed, community demands change
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Off-duty cop found dead in North Side home, ID’d
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago crime: 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with Loop robbery on CTA train, police say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Phone Scam Not Just for the Elderly
Michigan City, IN2 days ago
Haircuts for Humane offers free haircuts to those in need
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Fallen Chicago Officer's Final Words to His Mother Left Her Surprised, Priest Says During Funeral
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Milwaukee 'poised and ready' to sue Kia and Hyundai over car theft issues
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Chicago shooting: Robbery victim shot, critically injured on Near South Side, police say
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Explore Chicago's Best-Kept Secrets: 5 Must-Visit Thrift Stores
Chicago, IL14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy