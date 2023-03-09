Open in App
Lubbock, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Police respond to fatal robbery in central Lubbock

By Mateo Rosiles, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qey6b_0lDcZcCC00

Lubbock police are investigating after a person was killed in an apparent robbery-turned-shooting Thursday afternoon in central Lubbock.

According to LPD, officers were called at 3:43 p.m. for reports of a robbery at 13th Street and Avenue T. One person was shot and died at the scene. Just before 5 p.m., an Avalanche-Journal reporter observed a deceased person lying on a sidewalk at the scene. The person's identity was not immediately released. Police had the area cordoned off, with crime scene tape blocking off the roadway and nearby property as investigators collected evidence.

Other details, including how the victim was involved or if any arrests have been made, were not immediately available as the investigation is ongoing.

Police urge anyone with additional information about the shooting to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police respond to fatal robbery in central Lubbock

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lubbock, TX newsLocal Lubbock, TX
Friday morning top stories: Police investigating deadly shooting, robbery
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Police found broken glass, car burglary tools, four arrested
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
If You’re Leaving Or Coming Into Lubbock, You Must Avoid The Highway Of Death
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Stabbing in Lubbock leaves one injured Wednesday night, LPD said
Lubbock, TX4 days ago
Family remembering Lubbock man killed in shooting says gun violence needs to stop
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Federal gun charge dropped against Hollis Daniels
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Man jailed, accused of intentionally hitting LPD vehicle in chase
Lubbock, TX5 days ago
Remembering the Devastating Tornado that Struck Lubbock: A Look Back at the Tragedy and Recovery
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Arson charge reveals glass bottle with ignitable liquid used at Lubbock apartment complex
Lubbock, TX6 days ago
Game room regulations proposed for Lubbock county
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Lubbock, TX7 days ago
From Native American Settlements to Thriving City: The History and Growth of Lubbock, Texas
Lubbock, TX14 hours ago
Man who feds said was ‘on his way’ to becoming Anna Delvey sentenced to 14 years
Slaton, TX3 days ago
Local salsa company pays tribute to Lubbock skyline
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Lubbock husband and wife start organ donation journey at UMC
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Lubbock doctors warn against travel to Mexico for cosmetic surgery after kidnappings
Lubbock, TX5 days ago
Two arrested, charged in connection with fatal dog attack in Anton
Anton, TX9 days ago
Lubbock teen paralyzed after drug deal gone wrong, Munoz gets 99 years in prison
Lubbock, TX9 days ago
Looking For A Good Salad Bar? Lubbock Might Be Getting One Sooner Than You Think
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
You Might Be Able To Buy Liquor On Sunday In Lubbock Soon
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Students at Texas Tech Health Science Center prepare for disasters
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Winds blow some dust back into West Texas
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Circle K to offer 30 cents off per gallon
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Texas Girls & Boys Ranch collecting luggage donations for kids in foster care
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Adams walks away from Tech with roughly $4 million, settlement revealed
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Read the reprimand before Mark Adams lost his job at Texas Tech
Lubbock, TX12 hours ago
Two injured in overnight shootings in east Lubbock
Lubbock, TX16 days ago
Daylight Saving Time begins tonight, not as warm tomorrow
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Grant McCasland vows to focus on UNT's future as speculation on opening at Texas Tech heats up
Denton, TX1 day ago
Big 12 Tournament 1st Round: TCU deals Kansas deflating loss
Lubbock, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy