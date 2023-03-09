Open in App
Mount Healthy, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Third stolen puppy rescued weeks after Mount Healthy break-in

By FOX19 Digital Staff,

3 days ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The third and final puppy stolen from a pet store in Mt. Healthy last month is safe and sound, according to Cincinnati Animal CARE.

A Hamilton County dog warden recovered the pup on Thursday. The pup is healthy and back at Animal House in Mt. Healthy, according to Hamilton County Dog Warden Troy Taylor.

Three people broke in to Animal House on Hamilton Avenue on Feb. 3, according to police. Officers arrived around 11:30 p.m. after the intrusion alarm went off to find a window broken, the door ajar and three puppies stolen.

The pups are described as pug Boston terrier mixes with brindle coats.

Police released security camera footage showing the theft and grabbing of the dogs (see below.) Tips led to the arrest of two 18-year-old brothers and the recovery of the first stolen pup the week after the incident. The second pup was found on Feb. 22.

Taylor says the brothers gave up the location of the third pup to their probation officer after the first two were found safe.

Taylor says wardens went to the address, and the residents initially tried to claim they didn’t have the pup. But eventually, the residents left and went to a different location, got the third pup and gave it over.

All three pups were found at different locations.

No word on the third suspect shown in the surveillance video.

Call the Mt. Healthy Police Department at 513-728-3183 if you have any information.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report.

