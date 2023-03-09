Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Golden State Warriors: Live updates

Memphis Grizzlies games against the Golden State Warriors are often the topic of conversation, but everything around today's contest (6:30 p.m. CT, TNT) has overshadowed the action on the floor.

Recent news around Ja Morant, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke hasn't been encouraging for the Grizzlies. Clarke is out for the season, Morant remains away from the team for at least the next four games and Adams could be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season.

On top of that, the latest war of words between Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks led to the Warriors forward implying that Brooks is holding the Grizzlies back from reaching their true potential.

Golden State (34-32) has won each of the teams' first two meetings this season, but the Grizzlies (38-26) are at home on Thursday. That seems to be a major difference.

While the Warriors are one of the NBA's best teams at home, they are one of the worst on the road. Golden State is 7-25 away from San Francisco, and it's currently on a seven-game losing streak in road games.

The Grizzlies have also struggled on the road, but their five home losses are tied for the least in the NBA.

Follow along for live updates.

INJURY UPDATE:Steven Adams injury: Memphis Grizzlies center out at least four more weeks with knee injury

GRIZZLIES PODCAST:What happens next with Ja Morant, the NBA's investigation and the Memphis Grizzlies?

NBA VETERANS:Do Ja Morant's issues, Memphis Grizzlies suffer from lack of veterans? One ex-coach says no