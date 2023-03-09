Open in App
Greenville, SC
WSPA 7News

Greenville mayor to seek eighth term

By Dustin George,

3 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Mayor Knox White will seek an eighth term in office.

White was first elected mayor in 1995. He has served on the city council since 1983.

White’s roots in Greenville run deep. He is a graduate of Christ Church Episcopal School and Greenville High School, and he is a partner at Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd on Main Street.

In announcing his reelection, White said he has been a problem solver for the city and he hopes to continue providing positive outcomes results for city residents.

“At a time of so much division and rancor, we have worked hard to create a city government that is respectful of differing views and focuses on solutions,” said White. “To put it simple: We work together to continue building a Greenville that is beautiful, livable, and safe for you and your family.”

Looking to the future, White said he’d like to lead the city as it continues to focus on five key areas:

1. Managing growth and taking steps that other big cities never did to preserve and protect the quality of life in Greenville.

2. Creating more green space citywide, including 60 acres of new open space at Unity Park and miles of new Swamp Rabbit Trail.

3. Seeking creative ways to deal with traffic congestion, including the parallel parkway to let city residents bypass woodruff road, traffic calming in neighborhoods, and much more.

4. Make investments in neighborhoods and affordable housing.

5. Increasing pay for police officers and making public safety a top priority.

It is not known if White will face opposition in this year’s election. The filing period for this year’s elections opens March 16 and closes March 30. The general election will take place Nov. 7.

