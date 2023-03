Yahoo Sports

Westside boys basketball defends crown, earns second-straight GHSA 2A title By Will Cheney, Augusta Chronicle, 3 days ago

Macon, Ga. — Westside boys basketball did it again. The Patriots (25-7) successfully defended their title, knocking off Providence Christian Academy (27-5) 89-81 in overtime ...