I’m a physical therapist — age gracefully with these 4 easy moves

A physical therapist is going viral on TikTok after revealing the four simple movements everybody should perform daily in order to “age gracefully.”

Sammy Spiegel, who has spent 13 years working in outpatient orthopedics, shared her clip to the social media site last week.

“People are so surprised they can’t do these things and they have a big impact on your day-to-day function,” the Missouri-based expert explains of the four movements.

“I would definitely save this so you can share it with your loved ones — your family, your parents, your grandparents.”

The blonde begins by saying that people of all ages should be able to stand on one leg for 10 seconds.

Spiegel says the exercise will help improve leg stride and stop senior citizens from developing a “shuffling gait.”

The physical therapist warns that single-leg balance is the hardest challenge for most of her patients, while other researchers have similarly stressed the importance of the pose .

A 2022 study found that middle-aged people who cannot balance on one leg for 10 seconds are at a dramatically increased risk of dying within seven years.

Spiegel’s second crucial movement consists of standing up from a chair without using your hands.

“This is basically doing squats in your function every day,” she says. “You don’t have to go to a gym to do squats.”

The physical therapist admits that her third crucial movement may sound easy to younger people but is particularly important for those entering late middle age.

“If you’re at an age where you can get up and down off the floor, do it every single day for the rest of your life,” Spiegel says. “That way you’ll have the muscles to keep enabling you to do that.”

To end her list of essential movements, Spiegel recommends that people practice laying on their stomach, unless they have a medical restriction.

She explains that the position “helps make sure you can keep your back nice and straight” and “will make you take note of any concerning neck stiffness.”

“If you can’t lay on your stomach without your back hurting, we’ve got some stretching to do,” she adds.

The video inspired many older TikTokers to take to the comments and say that they agreed with Spiegel’s advice.

“Remain active! Best advice I ever received. I still walk 8 miles every day and will turn 80 this month. Please don’t use your age as an excuse,” one declared.

“Thanks! Good ideas. I’m 87 and tend to practice the first three things daily,” another added.