Cincinnati
Change location
See more from this location?
Cincinnati, OH
Yahoo Sports
What you need to know before the Cincinnati Bearcats face Temple in the AAC tournament
By Scott Springer, Cincinnati Enquirer,3 days ago
By Scott Springer, Cincinnati Enquirer,3 days ago
The third and deciding match between the University of Cincinnati and Temple goes down Friday afternoon with both teams owning wins on their home floor....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0