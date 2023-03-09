Ariana Madix seemingly blocks Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss after affair
By Bernie Zilio,
3 days ago
Boy (and girl), bye.
“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix has seemingly blocked co-stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss on Instagram after making her return to the social media platform.
Madix, 37, deactivated her account last week after news broke that Sandoval, her boyfriend of almost 10 years, was having a “full-on,” months-long affair with Leviss, her close friend.
Though she has not yet posted since the scandal made headlines, it appears Madix made the decision to block Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, 28, as well as unfollow castmate Tom Schwartz, who is believed to have known about the pair’s dalliance.
Sandoval and Leviss do not show up on Madix’s following list and are no longer tagged in her previously uploaded photos, which occurs when a user is blocked.
However, Schwartz, 40, is still tagged in past photos, even though he’s no longer being followed by Madix. This could mean that while she did unfollow the businessman, she did not block him.
As we previously reported, Madix discovered that Sandoval was cheating on her when she discovered a sexually explicit video of Leviss on his phone while watching his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, perform at TomTom in Los Angeles on March 1.
