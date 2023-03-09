Open in App
Tacoma, WA
See more from this location?
New York Post

Shawn Kemp released from jail after alleged drive-by shooting

By Ryan Glasspiegel,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HjeBL_0lDcVELi00

Shawn Kemp is no longer detained in connection with an alleged drive-by shooting in Washington.

The former Sonics superstar was released from jail at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, according to Pierce County booking records.

KIRO in Seattle reports that prosecutors have not charged Kemp with a crime while a Tacoma police investigation is pending.

Kemp is claiming self-defense in the incident.

“Late Tuesday evening Shawn Kemp’s vehicle was broken into and numerous items were stolen, including an iPhone,” Kemp’s lawyer W. Scott Boatman told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski in a statement .

“On Thursday, Mr. Kemp tracked his iPhone to an occupied vehicle in a shopping mall parking lot in Tacoma.

“When Mr. Kemp approached the vehicle in an attempt to retrieve his stolen property, individuals inside the vehicle shot at Mr. Kemp, who then returned fire in self-defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXM99_0lDcVELi00
Shawn Kemp was released from jail with no charges amid a Tacoma police investigation into an alleged drive-by shooting.
NBAE via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13DsJj_0lDcVELi00
Shawn Kemp dunks the ball in 1994.
NBAE via Getty Images

“There was not a drive by shooting as previously reported and Mr. Kemp’s actions were reasonable and legally justified. Mr. Kemp met with law enforcement at the scene in an attempt to assist in the matter.

“Mr. Kemp has retained criminal attorneys Aaron Kiviat and Tim Leary to represent him and ensure that he is exonerated of all charges.”

Video of the incident made its way to social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43uSXt_0lDcVELi00
Shawn Kemp at a Players Tribune event in 2018.
Getty Images for The Players' Tr

As Kemp approached the vehicle in question and pulled out his gun, one onlooker appeared to say, “He’s got the gun in his right hand, and he’s yelling at the guy in the 4Runner.”

One witness told TMZ that Kemp tossed his firearm in a bush in an attempt to ditch it, and that the gun was recovered by responding police.

The 53-year-old Kemp was a six-time NBA All-Star.

His career spanned from 1990-2004 and he played for the Supersonics, Cavaliers, Trail Blazers and Magic.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Seattle, WA newsLocal Seattle, WA
50 Cent Says Don’t Judge Former NBA Player Shawn Kemp After Kemp Is Arrested for Mall Parking Lot Shooting
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
‘Vulgar, angry’ stalker had left 20 messages a day for podcaster, husband before murder-suicide
Redmond, WA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shawn Kemp vindicated by ruling on drive-by shooting allegations
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN3 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers finally gives long-awaited update on Packers-Jets trade talks
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Venissa Maldonado arrested for dumping newborn son in gas station trash can
Fullerton, CA2 days ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
A comprehensive list of everyone who's been banned from attending the Oscars
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Reality TV star Denise Russo dead at 44: ‘Most loving and loyal person’
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Tempers flare after outrageous called third strike ends college game
Itta Bena, MS1 day ago
One person killed in overnight NYC shooting
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Home plate umpire suspended after egregious game-ending strike call
New Orleans, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy