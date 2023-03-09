‘Liar and cheat’ Raquel Leviss was ‘never punched’ by Scheana Shay: attorney

Raquel Leviss was “never punched” by Scheana Shay, an attorney for the latter “Vanderpump Rules” star asserts.

“This entire case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her,” Neama Rahmani, President of West Coast Trial Lawyers, tells Page Six in a statement.

“Scheana never punched Rachel, period,” the former federal prosecutor continues, referring to Leviss by her legal name.

“The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months.”

Confirming Page Six’s Thursday report that no one in the “Pump Rules” cast is talking to Leviss , Rahamni says, “Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward.”

Raquel Leviss was “never punched” by Scheana Shay, an attorney for the latter “Vanderpump Rules” star tells Page Six. Instagram/@scheana

The lawyer believes the judge “has only heard a one-sided account” of the alleged altercation thus far.

“And we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing,” Rahmani concludes.

A rep for Leviss did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

“The supposed dark markings around [Leviss’] left eye have been there for months,” claims lawyer Neama Rahmani in defense of client Shay. Los Angeles County Superior Court / SplashNews.com

On Tuesday, Leviss, 28, filed for a temporary restraining order against Shay, 37, after facing backlash over her affair with Tom Sandoval.

The former pageant queen has alleged that Shay punched her in the face during their “heated confrontation” in New York City over her affair with Sandoval, 40.

Leviss shared shocking images of her alleged injuries in court documents obtained by Page Six on Wednesday.

Leviss and Shay had a “heated confrontation” last week in New York City, a source previously told Page Six. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Leviss claimed that Shay bruised her eye after she confessed to having a “months-long affair” with Sandoval, while he was dating Shay’s best friend Ariana Madix.

Leviss’ purported black eye appeared to be visible when she was photographed out and about on Wednesday.

However, the alleged cut to Leviss’ eyebrow documented in her filing against Shay did not appear to be visible.

Leviss, who is entangled in a cheating scandal with “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Tom Sandoval, was photographed on Wednesday. PageSix.com

Friends of the “Pump Rules” cast have notably casted doubt on Leviss’ claims, declaring that she had a black eye before traveling to the Big Apple with Shay.

“What you’ve done is disgusting enough. But to LIE about a black eye?” singer Tori Keeth wrote in a Wednesday Instagram Story post. “Come on Raquel, we’re not stupid. You are.”

Keeth added, “You’ve had this black eye since BEFORE you were ‘supposedly’ punched.”

Ariana Madix dumped Sandoval after busting him for having an affair with Leviss. Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images

In a follow-up Story post, the musician slammed Leviss for “[deciding] to f—k with scheanas life,” calling the reality star’s claims “sad attempts to take the heat off of [her] despicable actions.”

Keeth also urged Leviss to “drop” what she perceives as “the victim card.” “We all see right through you,” she wrote. “Damn you really think you know somebody.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Leviss previously told Page Six, “She did not previously have a black eye, nor did she have a cut over her eye. There is a doctor’s report attached to the TRO [temporary restraining order] paperwork.”