North Jersey Female Athlete of the Week may look small, but she plays big

Isabella Asencio has taken “small” into the big time.

The 5-foot-4 point guard was one of North Jersey’s most dynamic players during her career. She capped off four varsity seasons by helping Immaculate Heart engineer the biggest upset in the NJSIAA Non-Public A girls basketball tournament in recent memory.

When the Blue Eagles toppled St. John Vianney in the March 4 state final, 65-55, it marked the Shore power’s first loss to a New Jersey team in four years, 364 days. The Lancers’ 92-game, in-state win streak nearly lasted Asencio’s entire career.

Nearly.

The senior scored the go-ahead basket late in the first half – yes, IHA led for the final 17:42 – and went 8-for-8 at the foul line in the last two minutes of a performance for the ages (25 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals).

“We weren’t nervous – that was the whole thing, not to be scared or anything and just play our game,” Asencio said afterward. “We had really good defense in the beginning… we had a 10-point lead consistently in the fourth quarter, and we just made our shots.”

That Asencio often is the shortest player on the court seems of little consequence, especially to those who watch her crisp passing and quick decision-making. She’s even developed ways around taller opponents in the paint.

“I’ve been small, like, my whole life,” she said. “But I think my skill has proven that I can play with anyone. Especially with AAU [basketball], my height has never really mattered to the team that I’ve played on. I can still finish above anybody who’s tall.”

That mentality is partly a byproduct of growing up in a small town, Midland Park. Asencio began playing basketball in kindergarten, and while soccer and softball were in the mix when she was younger, the hardwood won out.

In sixth grade, she would talk hoops with her teacher at Highland Elementary, Steve Ferro – then an assistant coach for IHA, now the Blue Eagles’ athletic director. But that was not what drew her to Washington Township for high school.

“I never really thought about going to IHA until the eighth grade,” Asencio said. “I knew some girls who went there, and Midland Park was kind of small, so I wanted something different.”

She will continue to dream big at the next level, having committed to play at Division II Adelphi University on Long Island. Studies in exercise science and kinesiology are of interest.

“I think I want to be a PT [physical therapist], but I’m trying to keep all options open,” she said.

Apart from basketball, Asencio likes to spend time with her dog, a 5-year-old cockapoo named Bentley.

You know the cliché, “it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog”?

Well, in Asencio’s case, it’s a natural fit.

“We came in as the underdog, so we had nothing to lose,” she said after the Vianney victory. “We just played as hard as we could.”

Isabella Asencio

Sport: Basketball

School: Immaculate Heart

Class: Senior. Age: 17

Accomplishment: In three state-tournament games, Asencio averaged 20.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals, leading the Blue Eagles to an upset of unbeaten St. John Vianney for the Non-Public A state championship.

Also nominated: Leeana Mercado of Lodi and Jenna Filieri of Immaculate Conception for wrestling; and Kathleen Turano of Immaculate Heart for swimming.