Exoprimal Release Date Revealed

Exoprimal now has a release date with Capcom's new futuristic dinosaur slaying game scheduled to release on July 14th, the company announced this week. The game was set to make an appearance at the Capcom Spotlight event on Thursday, but its Steam and PlayStation pages went live ahead of schedule to reveal the release date. This release also follows more than one closed network test that took place last year, so those fond of Exoprimal were anticipating another round of tests via a beta or something simlar.

The release date for Exoprimal was a somewhat expected announcement from this event given that it was previously slated for a 2023 release but did not yet have a specific date. Any surprise that might've come from this was also spoiled earlier in the day whenever the release date for the game leaked, but the release date confirmation is still a welcome reveal for those who were waiting on the game.

For those who haven't been keeping up with Exoprimal , it's not at all like Capcom's other dinosaur game, Dino Crisis , if that's what you might've been expecting. Instead, it's an online game where players outfit themselves with Exosuits to take on hoards of dinos with 10 players able to participate in modes that incorporate PvE and PvP experiences.

"Exosuits are grouped into different roles, and players will pilot these exosuits to hold firm against overwhelming dinosaur swarms in online-only, team-based action game modes," a preview of the game explained. "Dino Survival, the main game mode, sees two teams of five players compete in a variety of PvE and PvP missions. Players will be transported to the scene of the latest dinosaur outbreak and follow Leviathan's guidance to complete objectives. The team that completes the mission first will emerge victorious. Whether players are engaging the other team directly, or fighting alongside them against a common enemy, the aim is to accomplish objectives as quickly as possible. Missions vary depending on player skill and other factors, meaning no two matches will unfold the same way."

Other games previously confirmed for the Capcom event included Resident Evil 4, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective.

Exoprimal is scheduled to release for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC platforms on July 14th.

