Early exit: Takeaways as Iowa exits Big Ten Tournament early with loss to Ohio State

By Jacob Keppen,

3 days ago

Welp… that stunk.

That’s the takeaway. Don’t even both reading the rest of this story (please do still) because that’s the ultimate feeling that we’re all going to take away from this game. After embedding ourselves with some hope late in the season, two bad losses to Nebraska and Ohio State, that just knocked the Iowa Hawkeyes out of the Big Ten Tournament, have just given us all a big collective gut punch.

All of the bad things that we’ve seen from Iowa were on display in this one. They shot poorly from all areas away from the rim and were unable to reliably sink a jump shot. Meanwhile, Ohio State saw wide open shooters in the corners down the stretch only countered by half-hearted close-out attempts.

There was a general chaos around the team and especially so down the stretch. They weren’t able to find a groove or a sense of calm. Despite being supposedly the better side, they always felt like they were on their heels.

I have zero clue how this affects Iowa moving forward, nor do I really want to think about the future. This loss really really stinks. Here are five takeaways.

Iowa Found Out That Seed Means Nothing

This is the big takeaway and should have been known from the start. Any team can beat any team in a conference tournament. What you did in the regular season barely means anything, especially when Iowa's tournament seed will depend on how they do in this conference tournament. Don't freak out because they were beaten by an opponent who was 14-18. That is the nature of the conference tournaments. Rather, be upset at the performance that they had.

Iowa Let Them Hang Around and They Found Out

Iowa quite simply messed around and found out in this one. They let Ohio State hang around this entire game, and in the end, it bit them on the backside. They weren't able to just flip the switch when they needed to and just looked flat all game. Not the performance you want to see one bit.

Iowa Struggled From Deep

This just feels like a recurring story all year away from home but Iowa struggled from deep once again! The jumpers would not go in. Not from mid-range and not from three-point range. Iowa finished this one by shooting 25% from three. Not good enough.

This Was a Rough Watch... for the Most Part

I want to preface this by saying I am a massive soccer fan. It is probably my favorite sport next to football. That said, this game felt like one of those 0-0 soccer games where nothing happens. The action just felt like it was going at a snail's pace. Neither team could leap out in front or take advantage of their opponent's mistakes. The jumpers just weren't falling. This was true until a shift happened in the second half. Suddenly the two teams just started hitting some shots, playing some inspired defense, and there were some lead changes. Until then though, this was not the prettiest.

Iowa Cannot Play Like That and Expect to Win

As said in the first slide, seed really doesn't mean anything now. This is a tournament and anyone can beat anyone. A nine-win Northern Arizona nearly just won their conference tournament. The down feeling shouldn't specifically be because of Ohio State's low seed. It should be because of the Hawkeyes' performance. They should not bank on winning games when they can't shoot from outside. You won't be able to beat any opponent when that's how you play.

