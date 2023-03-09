Open in App
Keller, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Leadership shakeups at Tarrant Appraisal continue with high-ranking official’s retirement

By Jess Hardin,

3 days ago

Another Tarrant Appraisal District official is leaving the agency.

TAD’s Director of Residential Appraisal Randy Armstrong is retiring, effective April 14, Chief Appraiser Jeff Law confirmed Thursday. Armstrong has worked at the agency for 42 years.

News of his retirement comes seven months after Armstrong was suspended for filing unauthorized complaints that invoked his position at TAD . He filed the complaints with Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation against property tax consultant Chandler Crouch.

In his complaint, Armstrong argued Crouch “files thousands of protests annually that he cannot possibly responsibly and properly represent.”

An investigation into the complaints found no wrongdoing on the part of Crouch. Despite media requests, TAD has not released the full report and appealed to the Attorney General’s Office to keep it confidential.

When Armstrong was suspended, so was Law for failing to notify the board of the complaints Armstrong had filed.

Armstrong’s retirement coincides with another leadership shakeup at the agency: two weeks ago, board chair Kathryn Wilemon was recalled from her position in a unanimous vote by Keller City Council.

The recall vote was the culmination of calls for transparency at the agency.

Wilemon resigned the day after Keller City Council’s recall vote , leaving politicians questioning how to fill the seat.

However, Tarrant County commissioners moved forward with the recall process when they voted to recall Wilemon at their Tuesday meeting .

