College Station, TX
Buzz Williams Pre SEC Tournament Press Conference

By Cameron Ohnysty,

3 days ago

Texas A&M (23-8, 15-3 SEC) is set to take on either the 7-seed Auburn Tigers or 10-seed Arkansas Razorbacks in the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday night, positioned to return to their second consecutive conference championship game after falling to Tennessee last season.

The Aggies finished off the regular season with an exclamation point, defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 67-61 behind a career-high 28 points from Wade Taylor IV, who would go on to be named an AP First Team-All-American just two days later to cap off a brilliant regular season for the sophomore stud.

Through all the early adversity mixed with their incredible run during SEC play, the Aggies are as focused as they’ve been all year, and after going 3-1 vs. Auburn and Arkansas this season, this familiarity should instill even more confidence in a group that seems to play their best brand of basketball in late March in Buzz Williams tenure.

Before Texas A&M officially enters the tournament, Head coach Buzz Williams sat down with the local media to first reflect on the regular season finish, and look towards both the SEC Tournament, and of course, where they will be selected in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday Afternoon. Here is what Buzz had to say.

