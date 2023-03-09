Open in App
Williamson County, TN
WKRN News 2

Teenager arrested after Franklin High School student overdoses

By Andy Cordan,

3 days ago

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The sheriff of Williamson County shared a powerful warning for parents after a teenage boy overdosed in a Franklin High School parking lot Monday morning, which led to another teen’s arrest.

“This was supposedly a regulated narcotic this student thought they were taking, but like everything nowadays, especially when it comes to drugs and illegal drugs, everything is pretty much laced with fentanyl,” Sheriff Dusty Rhoades said.

According to drug agents with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the 16-year-old student was released from the hospital and is continuing to recover after overdosing in a vehicle behind Franklin High.

Authorities told News 2 that a different student, who was not connected to the drug incident, was on his way to school just after 8 a.m. on Monday, March 6. That’s when he reportedly noticed the unresponsive teenage boy, called for help, and started performing CPR.

Within minutes, Franklin High’s school resource officer (SRO) arrived and administered two doses of Narcan to the teen.

“Of course they also called EMS and fire, and they arrived on scene and also administered Narcan and did some lifesaving efforts and got this child to the hospital,” Rhoades explained.

Drug agents said the victim unknowingly took a counterfeit oxy pill, which was most likely laced with fentanyl.

On Tuesday, March 7, deputies arrested another 16-year-old Franklin High student, who allegedly told investigators he sold the tainted pill to the hospitalized teen, officials reported.

According to Rhoades, if there’s one tainted pill at Franklin High School, there are likely more tainted pills at other schools. He urged all parents to be vigilant and talk to their kids about the dangers of drugs, especially in a world where fentanyl can be found in anything.

“It’s not what it appears to be nowadays,” the sheriff added. “Like I say, we have proof that everything is getting laced with fentanyl.”

Williamson County drug agents told News 2 they are still investigating to find the source of the tainted pill.

Earlier this week, Williamson County Schools confirmed that every school in the county has Narcan, which is donated for free by the anti-drug coalition after officials complete the proper training.

