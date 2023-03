WLOX

Vancleave man pleads guilty to felony DUI after driving impaired with child in lap By WLOX Staff, 3 days ago

By WLOX Staff, 3 days ago

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - 34-year-old Michael Andrew Smith of Vancleave has pled guilty to one count of DUI - 4th Offense and has been sentenced ...