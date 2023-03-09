Open in App
Leominster, MA
See more from this location?
Boston

Mass. man accused of trying to stab flight attendant, open emergency door will undergo mental health evaluation

By Abby Patkin,

3 days ago

Video taken on the flight from Los Angeles shows Francisco Severo Torres proclaiming himself “Balthazar” and ranting at fellow passengers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lLB4m_0lDcNH8r00
Francisco Severo Torres is charged with trying to open an emergency door on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston and trying to stab a flight attendant in the neck with a broken metal spoon. Massachusetts State Police via AP

A Leominster man accused of trying to stab a flight attendant earlier this week appeared in federal court Thursday, where he was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2IbR_0lDcNH8r00

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, allegedly attempted to open an emergency door onboard United Airlines flight 2609 from Los Angeles to Boston, then was captured on video ranting at fellow passengers before allegedly trying to stab a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon.

Torres is charged with interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon, and he could face up to life in prison if convicted. Boston.com has reached out to his lead public defender for comment.

On Thursday, a judge ordered Torres to undergo a mental health evaluation to determine his competency before making a decision on detention, WCVB reported.

Torres’s defense team said he objected to the exam, the news outlet reported.

“My name is still Balthazar by God,” he yelled as he was escorted out of court, according to WCVB.

Torres also called himself “Balthazar” in video clips that fellow passengers captured of the in-flight incident, during which he threatened to “kill every man on this plane.”

“Tell them to bring SWAT to shoot me down, because they’re going to have to shoot me down today. Remember that,” Torres said in the video. “Where are they diverting us? Because wherever it is, there’s going to be a blood bath everywhere.”

Passengers and flight crew tackled and restrained him with plastic ties following the alleged stabbing attempt, The Boston Globe previously reported.

Torres later told investigators that he tried to open the emergency door to jump out of the plane, according to an affidavit from a Boston police detective working with the FBI as a federal task force officer.

Regarding the alleged stabbing attempt, Torres “stated that he believed the flight attendant was trying to kill him, so he was trying to kill the flight attendant first,” according to the affidavit.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Boston Bouncer Who Confronted Man Making Threats on Flight to Boston Speaks Out
Boston, MA3 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX9 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Double Murderer Alex Murdaugh's Eating Good In Maximum-Security Prison, Kitchen Lands Grade A Rating With Latest Inspection
Columbia, SC2 days ago
Girl, 6, needs 1,000 stitches, ‘won’t be able to smile again’ after vicious dog attack
Chesterville, ME14 days ago
85-year-old woman accused in Acton hit-and-run ordered not to drive
Acton, MA3 days ago
Preteen son slain in Massachusetts murder-suicide heard screaming in 911 call
Andover, MA17 days ago
New fraud charges filed against activist Monica Cannon-Grant and husband
Boston, MA3 days ago
Tuesday storm could possibly be the defining one of this winter
Boston, MA2 days ago
Outraged Orlando Residents Demand Accountability from Governor DeSantis
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Popular Supermarket in Brockton to Close Permanently
Brockton, MA6 days ago
25 Investigates: DCF kids ‘stuck’ in hospitals with no place else to go
Boston, MA3 days ago
Here’s David Epstein’s latest nor’easter forecast
Boston, MA20 hours ago
Blackstone man arrested for fatal stabbing
Blackstone, MA1 day ago
Postal carrier had a 'gut feeling' after seeing mail pile up for three days. It saved a life.
Newmarket, NH2 days ago
7 Massachusetts snow maps for Monday’s long-lasting March nor’easter
Boston, MA13 hours ago
Massachusetts woman injured after crashing snowmobile in New Hampshire
Franconia, NH1 day ago
$25,000 reward offered for information regarding mail carrier robbery in Randolph
Randolph, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy