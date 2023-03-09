Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh airport officials unveil plans for Fort Pitt Tunnel-inspired bridge connecting terminals in $1.4B project

By Ryan Deto,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mtX7R_0lDcN8HZ00

The automated tram that has taken air travelers between Pittsburgh International Airport’s two terminals since they opened in 1992 will stop running when a new, $1.4 billion terminal opens in 2025.

Allegheny County Airport Authority officials on Thursday unveiled plans for a connector bridge that will link the new terminal with the existing airside terminal.

The officials say the bridge was inspired by the Fort Pitt Tunnel, an iconic entry point into the city that greets inbound motorists emerging from the tunnel with a panoramic view of the Downtown skyline and the North Shore.

“The connector bridge is supposed to emulate the idea of compression and then expansion,” said Paul Hoback, the authority’s chief development officer.

The bridge will start after passengers go through security and then continue at a slight downhill angle through a corridor with fabric walkways. It’s meant to resemble flowers and colored lights that will change shades depending on the time of day, Hoback said.

From there, departing passengers will exit the bridge onto the mezzanine level of the airside terminal, providing a view down onto the great hall.

When completed, the top level will have two sets of escalators and staircases on each side of the hall that lead down to the great hall and the gates.

The escalators will take the place of former retail locations in the great hall that have become vacant. Bathrooms and grab-and-go retail locations will greet passengers as they exit the bridge, and Hoback said there will be room for other retail and restaurant spaces on the mezzanine level.

Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said constructing the bridge instead of placing the new terminal directly up against the gates will mean that tram service can be maintained during construction.

“We were not going to shut down the tram for three years and bus people between the gates and terminal,” Cassotis said.

She said the bridge will be much cheaper to maintain that operating the tram, which she said costs $4 million annually to run, and $30 million if a tram car needs to be replaced.

Cassotis said construction of the bridge will bring scaffolding to parts of the airside terminal, which could make navigating the airport confusing at times. She asked that passengers arrive a bit earlier than usual during the project.

The bridge also will bring changes for arriving passengers. Arriving passengers will walk on the bottom level of the bridge and into the arriving level to be picked up.

The bones of the new terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport have taken shape — passengers at certain gates of the airport can see the Ambridge-manufactured steel from the windows.

Cassotis said the bridge and the rest of the new terminal are part of the authority’s mission of “building the right airport” for the Pittsburgh region. She said 85% of the work is being completed by local contractors, and the design of the new roof symbolizes the region’s rolling hills.

“We wanted to make sure this was built for Pittsburgh by Pittsburghers,” she said.

The three-level bridge for motorists leading to the new terminal building is also underway. Its concrete base can also be seen from some of the gates. Hoback said when that bridge is done, it will be larger than the Fort Pitt Bridge.

Beyond that bridge, a massive parking garage with 3,300 public spaces and more for rental car companies is taking shape. Hoback said it will be the largest parking garage in Pennsylvania.

Cassotis said the new terminal is on schedule to be finished by 2025. Hoback said the project remains on budget.

It’s being financed through airport authority revenue and fees from airlines, and no local tax money is being used. Last year, the airport was awarded $20 million from the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure law.

Hoback said the authority is hoping the existing landside terminal will be redeveloped by private enterprise, but the authority has money budgeted to demolish it if needed. Any decision on the future of the existing landside terminal building won’t be made for at least another year, Hoback said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
New Kensington to consider plans for ModWash car wash in Riverview Plaza
New Kensington, PA1 day ago
Beaver County emergency services director testifies on Capitol Hill concerning train derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Popular dessert chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh, PA21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Inspection report recommends repairs to Greensburg alley bridge over Jack's Run
Greensburg, PA1 day ago
Mon-Fayette Expressway set for next phase of construction
Jefferson Hills, PA18 hours ago
Pittsburgher to take business outside city after officials deny his plans for Homewood
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Routine exercise at National Guard unit near Pittsburgh airport to cause increased weekend activity
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
5 things to know if you are going to the St. Patrick's Day parade in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Sewickley library adapts to building closure as preparations made for move across town
Sewickley, PA1 day ago
Westinghouse Bridge in North Versailles reopens after multi-vehicle crash
North Versailles, PA2 days ago
Return to Squirrel Hill: A Memoir
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Car crashes into PRT bus in East Liberty, passenger in critical condition
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Aldi store in Pittsburgh area is closing in March 2023
Pittsburgh, PA9 hours ago
Ride for the Fallen Officers event travels from Harrison to McKeesport
Mckeesport, PA1 day ago
Downtown Youngstown bar’s doors locked
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Elizabeth Forward High School musical finds new home after auditorium damaged by fire
Elizabeth, PA1 day ago
Vehicle slams into Dunkin in Brentwood
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Ohio first responder calls decision to do 'controlled release' of 5 tank cars instead of 1 'jaw-dropping'
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Bell seeks third term as Greensburg mayor, cites improvements, work ahead
Greensburg, PA2 days ago
Max & Erma’s closes Cranberry location, remaining items being sold in online auction
Cranberry Township, PA2 days ago
Faces of the Valley: Western Pennsylvania native returns home to lead Lutheran congregations in Harrison, Freeport
Freeport, PA22 hours ago
Cranberry ‘receptive’ to concerns over proposed zoning change
Cranberry Township, PA2 days ago
Stowe arson suspect arrested in Colorado
Stowe, PA1 day ago
Residents in Johnstown housing complex asked to move out within 30 days
Johnstown, PA3 days ago
Two hurt after crash involving PRT bus in Larimer
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy