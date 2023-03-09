Open in App
Clarksville, TN
WKRN News 2

‘Bernardo’ the cat saved after being stuck in Clarksville tree since Friday storm

By Lucas Wright,

3 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After nearly a week, a furry friend was able to get out of a hairy situation in Clarksville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UiR0c_0lDcI0KO00
The tree where Bernardo spent the past six days (Courtesy: Sara Sweeney)

On Friday, March 3, Bernardo the cat got himself stuck in a tree during the chaos of the severe storms that swept across Middle Tennessee.

That tree is where Bernardo stayed through the weekend and into the next week.

Community members from across Clarksville came together and made multiple attempts to get him down but to no avail.

That is, until Thursday, March 9.

Bernardo’s owner, Sara Sweeney, contacted News 2 to say he was rescued just before 4 p.m. Thursday by Case Eaton and a local tree-trimming crew.

Now, the 8-year-old kitty is back with his family.

