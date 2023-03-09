Browns Awarded Third Round Draft Pick For Vikings Hire of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

Cleveland Browns have picked up a third-round draft pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Cleveland Browns have officially added a third-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. According to a release from the league, the Browns have picked up pick No. 98 in the third round.

This draft selection comes as a token for the Browns for a minority being elevated within the league from then. Minnesota Vikings hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to be their next general manager. Previously, Mensah was the vice president of football operations with the Browns.

Cleveland now owns a second-round pick, a third-round pick, two fourth-round picks, two fifth-round picks, and a sixth and seventh-round pick each. The Browns at this point are set to select eight players in April's draft.

Drop a subscription to our YouTube as we continue to grow! We appreciate each and every subscriber over there.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook

You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more .

Browns Combine Takeaways: Positions of Strength and Age Questions

Post NFL Combine Browns Mock: Cleveland Adds Playmaker, Defensive Difference Makers

Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield to Have Multiple Teams Interested, Possible... Price tag

Potential Browns Draft Target Josh Downs believes in himself, proves his... explosiveness at NFL Combine

Gators DT Gervon Dexter Makes Strong Case to Browns Among Others in... Indy

Cleveland Browns Rank in Back Half of League in Report Card Grading... Player Experience

Takeaways from Kevin Stefanski's Combine Presser

Browns GM Andrew Berry Updates Plan at Center and Kicker

Cleveland Browns, New York Jets Will Play in Hall of Fame Game to Kickoff... 2023 Preseason

Report: S Jessie Bates is on Browns Radar to Replace John Johnson III

Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam in Agreement to Purchase Stake in NBA Team

Deshaun Watson Contrasts Offenses with Texans, Browns in Interview

Maybe Browns Add More Receiver Help, but Don't Forget About David Bell

Browns Hiring Veteran Bill Musgrave as Senior Offensive Assistant, Van Pelt to Coach QBs

Browns and Return man Jakeem Grant Agree to Renegotiated Deal, Cleveland Saves Cap Space

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Says he Will Soon Talk to DeAndre Hopkins to see... Where Things Stand

Why Browns Should Wait to Draft Receiver, the Player They Should Take

College Football Defensive Coordinator to Join Cleveland Browns to coach Safeties

Cardinals Next QB Coach Coming From the Cleveland Browns

Browns Kevin Stefanski Releases Statement on Firing of ST Coach Mike... Priefer

Browns Mock Draft: Fixing the D-Line, Adding a Surprise Playmaker

Texans have 'Strong' Interest in Poaching Browns Defensive Assistant

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Sean Tucker, RB Syracuse