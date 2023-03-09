Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
BrownsDigest

Browns Awarded Third Round Draft Pick For Vikings Hire of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

By Brandon Little,

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns have picked up a third-round draft pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Cleveland Browns have officially added a third-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. According to a release from the league, the Browns have picked up pick No. 98 in the third round.

This draft selection comes as a token for the Browns for a minority being elevated within the league from then. Minnesota Vikings hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to be their next general manager. Previously, Mensah was the vice president of football operations with the Browns.

Cleveland now owns a second-round pick, a third-round pick, two fourth-round picks, two fifth-round picks, and a sixth and seventh-round pick each. The Browns at this point are set to select eight players in April's draft.

