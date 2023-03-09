Irish Pub to Debut in College Park

The Castle Irish Pub and Restaurant will soon be debuting in College Park, according to a recent report in Bungalower . The establishment will be occupying the former space of RusTeak at 2625 Edgewater Drive, near The Soda Fountain and Einstein Bros. Bagels.

What Now Orlando recently spoke to Shayne Hoyne to get the full low-down on this exciting new development.

“We’re going to be an Irish pub and restaurant so we’ll be offering pub fare and modern cuisine choosing local ingredients as well as traditional Irish dishes.”

When asked about his rationale for choosing College Park, Hoyne has high praise for the popular Orlando neighborhood.

“We chose College Park because Irish pubs are popular all over the world and tend to become welcoming, hospitable meetup points for the community. We believe that College Park is the perfect neighborhood for our pub.”

When describing the space, Hoyne is eager to emphasize the dedication to authenticity currently taking place in the construction and design process.

“We’ll have a covered outdoor patio with a full-service bar and restaurant on the inside. The bar is actually being designed and built in Ireland and then shipped here. Irish pubs and bars are famous for being ornate, for being descriptions in themselves. We felt that to be as authentic as possible we needed to have the bar designed in Ireland.”

As Hoyne and company work through the process of remodeling, they anticipate an August 2023 opening.

