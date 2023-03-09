Open in App
Orlando, FL
See more from this location?
What Now Orlando

Irish Pub to Debut in College Park

By Paul Soto,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gv1ZX_0lDcG8bS00

The Castle Irish Pub and Restaurant will soon be debuting in College Park, according to a recent report in Bungalower . The establishment will be occupying the former space of RusTeak at 2625 Edgewater Drive, near The Soda Fountain and Einstein Bros. Bagels.

What Now Orlando recently spoke to Shayne Hoyne to get the full low-down on this exciting new development.

“We’re going to be an Irish pub and restaurant so we’ll be offering pub fare and modern cuisine choosing local ingredients as well as traditional Irish dishes.”

When asked about his rationale for choosing College Park, Hoyne has high praise for the popular Orlando neighborhood.

“We chose College Park because Irish pubs are popular all over the world and tend to become welcoming, hospitable meetup points for the community. We believe that College Park is the perfect neighborhood for our pub.”

When describing the space, Hoyne is eager to emphasize the dedication to authenticity currently taking place in the construction and design process.

“We’ll have a covered outdoor patio with a full-service bar and restaurant on the inside. The bar is actually being designed and built in Ireland and then shipped here. Irish pubs and bars are famous for being ornate, for being descriptions in themselves. We felt that to be as authentic as possible we needed to have the bar designed in Ireland.”

As Hoyne and company work through the process of remodeling, they anticipate an August 2023 opening.



Keep up with What Now Orlando’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Orlando, FL newsLocal Orlando, FL
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls to Debut in Orlando
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Firefighters’ Charity Hosts an Upcoming Chili Cook Off
Leesburg, FL23 hours ago
Salad Station to Expand into Central Florida
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Locally Owned Ice Cream to Open in Daytona Beach
Daytona Beach, FL2 days ago
Freehand Goods now open in College Park
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Uber Eats scammer targets iconic Orlando restaurant, Beefy King
Orlando, FL2 days ago
30 Fun Outdoor Activities for Adults to Enjoy Together
Orlando, FL2 days ago
15 Scenic Waterfront Restaurants Orlando – Around Town and Nearby
Orlando, FL20 hours ago
Political Activist Launches Exploratory Process to Enter Orlando Mayor Race
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Restaurant in Winter Garden to close after 57 years
Winter Garden, FL3 days ago
Changes coming to dog park at Central Winds Park in Winter Springs
Winter Springs, FL18 hours ago
Locally Owned Korean BBQ Restaurant to Open in Winter Park
Orlando, FL4 days ago
6 Surprising Benefits of Installing Orlando Artificial Turf in Your Yard
Orlando, FL3 days ago
Brightline nears completion of Miami to Orlando route. 14 things to know before you book
Miami, FL3 days ago
Ritchie Bros. Sold $244 million of Equipment at Orlando Auction
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Meet the 27-year-old billionaire whose Orlando company is helping create an ‘uncrashable car’
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Cocoa Beach Shark and Jellyfish Report March 11, 2023
Cocoa Beach, FL2 days ago
Avelo Airlines announces 2 new nonstop routes from Orlando
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Disney’s plans for its Lake Nona campus up for approval
Orlando, FL3 days ago
Sunday brings the heat, Monday’s front brings cooler temps
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Leesburg Bikefest announces Saturday night headliner at event next month
Leesburg, FL3 days ago
👢YEE-HAW! Orlando’s newest dinner show celebrates country music, line dancing
Orlando, FL4 days ago
Brightline to Orlando: 130-mph speed tests, opening date, ticket prices and safety updates
Orlando, FL3 days ago
The Voice contestant, Windermere resident joins Team Niall
Windermere, FL3 days ago
City of Orlando makes big changes to potential night safety rules
Orlando, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy