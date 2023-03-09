Open in App
May need paid subscription
Itemlive.com

Inclusion, discrimination and the church

By Thor Jourgensen,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eu9Xk_0lDcFoMO00

To the editor:

I am responding to the editorial “LGBTQ and you” that appeared in the March 8 edition of The Daily Item .

In it, Msgr. Paul Garrity goes on for 18 paragraphs, telling us all how we should respect and treat LGBTQ people and that those today who adhere to an exclusive Biblical view of just man/woman are rooted in “primitive anthropology.”  I agree.

However, it appears his piece is preaching outwardly, not inwardly to his own Church. Catholic teaching holds that while gay people must be treated with respect, homosexual acts are “intrinsically disordered” and that teaching has not changed under Francis: He has a softer outward approach but has made no real changes.

And we should not discriminate?  The Church discriminates every day against women – no priesthood is allowed. It is forbidden under canon law and is punishable by excommunication.

Women, if they take part in an “ordination,” are unable to receive any sacraments or have a church funeral. The rationalization by many is that “Jesus did not have women disciples, so women can’t be priests…” It sounds like the Church, itself, is stuck in “primitive anthropology.”

So, please keep the sanctimonious lecture to yourself or, even better, make some changes within yourself.

Bill Morrill III

Lynn

The post Inclusion, discrimination and the church appeared first on Itemlive .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX9 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers finally gives long-awaited update on Packers-Jets trade talks
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Outraged Orlando Residents Demand Accountability from Governor DeSantis
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Lynn English graduate dances with stars
Lynn, MA19 hours ago
Former Lynn superintendent to speak at nonprofit event
Lynn, MA18 hours ago
Lynnfield is all about Guiding Good Choices
Lynnfield, MA21 hours ago
Swampscott Select Board ‘zeroing’ in on the Hadley School
Swampscott, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy