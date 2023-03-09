Inclusion, discrimination and the church

To the editor:

I am responding to the editorial “LGBTQ and you” that appeared in the March 8 edition of The Daily Item .

In it, Msgr. Paul Garrity goes on for 18 paragraphs, telling us all how we should respect and treat LGBTQ people and that those today who adhere to an exclusive Biblical view of just man/woman are rooted in “primitive anthropology.” I agree.

However, it appears his piece is preaching outwardly, not inwardly to his own Church. Catholic teaching holds that while gay people must be treated with respect, homosexual acts are “intrinsically disordered” and that teaching has not changed under Francis: He has a softer outward approach but has made no real changes.

And we should not discriminate? The Church discriminates every day against women – no priesthood is allowed. It is forbidden under canon law and is punishable by excommunication.

Women, if they take part in an “ordination,” are unable to receive any sacraments or have a church funeral. The rationalization by many is that “Jesus did not have women disciples, so women can’t be priests…” It sounds like the Church, itself, is stuck in “primitive anthropology.”

So, please keep the sanctimonious lecture to yourself or, even better, make some changes within yourself.

Bill Morrill III

Lynn

